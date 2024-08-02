Spacious property in one of Mullingar’s most sought-after locales

139 Glenmore Wood

Mullingar

Co. Westmeath

Asking price: €275,000

3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms

Exceptionally well-maintained, this three-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious, low-density Glenmore Wood development is the ideal family home. It boasts many features, including gas-fired central heating, a floored attic, a B2 energy rating, a rear garden with a patio area, and PVC double-glazed windows and doors.

The ground floor includes an entrance hallway with porcelain tiled flooring, leading to a living room with laminate flooring, a solid fuel stove with a marble surround, and a bay window with timber shutters. The fully fitted kitchen features wall and floor units, porcelain tiled flooring, that is open-plan with dining area with patio doors to the rear garden. A guest WC completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the first floor offers a bright and spacious landing with a hotpress and stira stairs to the floored attic. There are three bedrooms, including a primary en-suite, all with built-in wardrobes and laminate flooring. The main family bathroom features a three-piece suite.

Located on the Dublin Road side of Mullingar, this home is superbly situated within minutes of the N4 motorway and offers easy access to all social and essential amenities, including bus and train services, excellent educational facilities, and retail outlets.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt at 044 934 0000 for viewing appointments.

For more information, click here