18 Mullingar housing estates still to be taken in charge by Council

There are 30 estates in Westmeath that have not yet been taken in charge by Westmeath County Council, 18 in Mullingar and 12 in Athlone, Council members were told at a meeting last week.

Residents in these estates are being left in limbo as there is unfinished work, such as roads, footpaths, public areas and lighting, and while progress has been made, it has been very slow. There are legacy issues with housing estates locally dating back 15 years, according to Cllr. John Shaw.

Council members have formally approved measures to have 11 of the 18 Mullingar estates taken over by Westmeath County Council this year.

Leona Murtagh, Executive Engineer of the Planning Department, gave a detailed presentation to members at a meeting of the Municipal District of Mullingar Kinnegad. There is a long process involved with regard to taking in charge of estates, it was learned and the current policy in this area is under review.