By Diarmuid Sherry

A member of the 1952 Westmeath team that won the 1952 Leinster Minor Football Championship has sadly died in Cincinnati, USA. Declan O’Sullivan passed away surrounded by his children on 1 June, 2024 at the age of 89. The 1952 Westmeath Minor team beat Offaly by seven points, Kildare by three points and Dublin by five points on their way to the Leinster final. In the final, they beat Wicklow by a score of 3-14 to 3-3.