2021 Champions: Superb team performance captures All Ireland glory for Westmeath Ladies

By Paul O’Donovan

“I am so proud of all these players,” said a beaming Fiona Claffey as she emerged from the dressing rooms in Croke Park last Sunday afternoon.

Minutes earlier, Westmeath captain Claffey had raised the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup in the Hogan Stand after Westmeath had defeated Wexford by 25 points to clinch the All Ireland Intermediate football title, but Claffey couldn’t hide the pride she had in the entire Westmeath squad.

“It really was a full team performance. From the fifteen players that started, to those who came on as subs and the entire panel that pushed us all the way, it really was great. The training has been great and I am so proud of all this group of players. It was great to see the more experienced players come on and play their part – Johanna (Maher), Karen (Hegarty) and Jenny (Rogers), and Johanna played such a major part in our semi final and getting here today. Also Aoife Connolly came on and she has had such a tough time with injuries so it was brilliant out there today”.