4-bed property worth every cent!

7 Pairc An Tiarna, Castlepollard

Asking Price €234,950

4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Semi-Detached

This spacious four-bedroom semi-detached residence with a beautiful stone façade that has just come to the market, is ready for immediate occupation in No. 7 Pairc An Tiarna, Castlepollard. The large side entrance to the private walled in rear garden, the well-appointed rooms, the B3 energy rating, the superb location – within walking distance of the town centre, makes this property an ideal family home, that is expected to be snapped up quite quickly.

The ground floor accommodation comprises, a spacious entrance hallway with tiled flooring, guest WC and a storage cupboard plumbed for washing machine. The spacious sitting room has two windows with a front aspect, solid fuel fireplace and laminate flooring. The kitchen/dining room has dual aspect with fitted wall and floor units offering ample storage space, tiled flooring and tiled splash backs. Patio doors in the dining area lead to the large rear garden. Off the kitchen there is a cosy living area; this space was originally the utility room.

The first floor accommodation has a spacious landing with laminate flooring and a hot-press. All four bedrooms and the main family bathroom are on the first floor. The master is ensuite is fully tiled with WC, wash hand basin, shower cubicle with Triton shower, fan and Velux window.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, oven, hob, extractor fan, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher, fridge freezer and fixtures and fittings.

Special features to keep in mind when considering this spacious property are the number of rooms, the oil fired central heating and solid fuel fireplace, the tarmac yard to the rear of the property, the garden shed space (that has a power supply), as well as the ample parking space and spacious walled garden area.

Castlepollard has a host of amenities including Tesco shopping centre, local shops, two primary schools and a post primary school, Churches’ and all necessary amenities both social and essential. The area is nestled amongst the many lakes and rivers, ideal for water sport and fishing enthusiasts. Tullynally Castle, Fore, and other beautiful gardens and forestry walks are on your door step. The area has strong GAA clubs for both Hurling and Camogie. Castlepollard is a key location for access in travel to Dublin – approx. 40 mins on the M50, with Mullingar other key routes include Athlone, Tullamore and Galway a short drive away.

Early viewing is highly recommended for this property in Castlepollard.

Book your viewing slot today with Jennifer Walsh in the Castlepollard office of Sherry Fitzgerald, Davitt and Davitt, Telephone 044 966 1000.

