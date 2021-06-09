A dedicated young priest working in Bangladesh, whom we can all help

Fr. Belisario Ciro Montoya pictured with local young people.

How many Mull­in­gar churchgoers can remember Fr. Belisario Ciro Montoya, from Coluombia, in South America, when he was ministering in Mullingar, for a period?

He’s been ministering in Bangladesh since 2014. When he was in Mullingar most recently he talked about the situation there and some local friends decided to support him and to assist him financially and otherwise in his work.

Financially, missionary priests working in a country like Bangladesh face plenty of headaches and difficult practicalities, but Fr. Belisario truly loves his work and mission, describing how “among the many miseries of the people of this country, I am the happiest man in the world.”

In a letter of thanks to Mullingar friends, in thanking them for any help they can give he said: “Thanks a lot for helping me to help others. As a priest, a Christian and as a human being, I feel fulfilled by the love of God, which I can experience everyday in this place.”

