A GAA pitch for your back garden perhaps!..

On first inspection 58 Deravarra, Mullingar looks like any three bed townhouse but entering the property and on closer inspection, you will see how deceptive appearances can be.

While you may not be literally getting a GAA pitch as your back garden, it does look directly onto the grounds of St. Loman’s GAA. This coupled with its own low maintenance garden and patio area, will make it your perfect outdoor escape.

Once inside, the full extent of the value being offered in this home can be fully appreciated. The bright, tiled entrance hall leads to the kitchen/dining area which is ample in size and overlooks the low maintenance and attractively decorated garden. Also on the ground floor is a guest WC, a bright and generous sized sitting room with solid timber floors, open fire and view to the front, overlooking the green area outside while the under-stairs area offers extra storage space.

Upstairs the three generous sized bedrooms, one en-suite and main bathroom, along with the rest of the home, are exceptionally well decorated. With an asking price of €179K, the new owner of 58 Deravarra can rest assured the home has been well looked after and on viewing will fully appreciate the incredibly good home they will be getting.

The no maintenance exterior ensures the potential home owner will have little or no work to keeping this property in good condition while the B3 BER rating offers a good level of heat in the home.

Deravarra itself is a small development of just sixty houses, located less than a minute from the N4 dual carriageway.

With a keen price tag – this three-bed townhouse is ideal for the first-time buyer or a fantastic investor opportunity.

With the walk-in condition of this property the new owner will just have to put the kettle on! To see for yourself the full extent of what’s on offer click here or contact Eddie King, King Auctioneers asap on 044 934 2707 or 086 223 5919.