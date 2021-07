By Damien Maher

The Westmeath ladies footballers have produced a remarkable recovery to finish top of their group in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship and will face Clare in the quarter-finals on Sunday week.

Producing their best football of the campaign thus far, Sean Finnegan’s charges overwhelmed Wexford at sunny Baltingalss last Sunday (2-16 to 1-6) to secure top spot in Group 1 and their quest for a second Mary Quinn Cup success is firmly back on track.