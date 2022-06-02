A stylish home on the banks of the Royal Canal

Detached 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom

An Crannóg, Hyde Park, Killucan

Asking Price €334,950

This exclusive bright and spacious four bed dormer bungalow set on two acres of land is situated right on the banks of the Royal Canal. This is an idyllic location and a unique opportunity to acquire a family home, in show house condition that benefits from six stables and sand arena that is perfect for any horse-riding enthusiast.

This property is excellently decorated both outside and inside. It has a C2 energy rating and is located close to the villages of Killucan and Kinnegad, each of which have ample shops, supermarkets, schools, medical centres and sports centres.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with semi solid timber floor, open plan, into the living area with semi solid timber floor and solid fuel inset stove. The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage units and marble floor tiling, all of which is open plan with the dining area. A hallway gives access to the three ground floor bedrooms, all with carpet flooring. The main family bathroom is a walk-in wet room with shower and marble floor tiling.

The first floor carpeted landing with velux windows gives access to the master bedroom with carpet flooring and en-suite.

The property also benefits from a detached garage and store area as well as six stables and a sand arena. The property has vast amounts of parking space. The property has its own well water, a large garden, one acre area for horses, and has beautiful walkways and cycle areas at your doorstep.

Included in the sale are curtains, carpets, blinds, light fittings, dishwasher, washer, drier as well as fixtures and fittings. Special features and services to keep in mind when considering this property is the oil fired central heating, the newly fitted PVC double glazed windows, the newly fitted external and interior doors, the very private patio/ BBQ area at the rear of the property, the new staircase, new floors in living room, solid fuel stove fitted in living room, new carpets fitted throughout house, new ensuite fitted in master bedroom, a first class security system and the location of course, which is on a private cul de sac on the banks of the Royal Canal.

This property is a must view to appreciate all it offers.

