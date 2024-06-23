Addicted to Busy: Mullingar wellness coach offers tips on tackling an ever-busy world

If you find it difficult to rest, are constantly tired and stressed and never seem to have a minute, you might be addicted to being busy, according to Mullingar wellness coach and mother of four Hannah Lilly. Hannah aka Hannah Buchanan is well-known from her beginners’ run club. She spoke to Topic about the need to be busy and shared her top tips to help change this exhausting habit.

“Like many women, being busy is all I’ve ever known,” she said. ”Being a superwoman who never stopped was a massive part of my identity. When I first started thinking about living differently, I felt a sense of panic – who was I if I wasn’t busy?