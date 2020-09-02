After 21 years, new Curraghmore school opens

It’s taken all of 21 years to achieve but the staff, pupils and families of Holy Fam­ily National School (formerly Curraghmore NS) finally have their new home.

And they’re de­lighted, even if the new-look Holy Family NS is now located in a different townland of Mullingar, across the motorway.

The excitement was almost palpable when we arrived at the school on Monday of this week, 31 August, as Michael Molloy, the Principal and staff members rushed around their fine new space preparing for the first school year away from Curraghmore.