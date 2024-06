By Lorraine Murphy and Diarmuid Sherry

When Noonie Costello attended the 74/79 Mullingar Vocational School (Mull­ingar Community College) reunion, she was delighted and more than a little surprised to receive a very special book from ex-classmate, Ber Coleman.

Inside the cover of Enid Blyton’s ‘Merry Mister Meddle’ was a pencilled inscription written more than 50 years ago, reading, “Noonie Scally, age 11.” Scally being the past pupil’s maiden name.