All-Ireland fever grips Offaly

By Randal Scally

Football fever has gripped Offaly ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland U20 football final against neighbours Roscommon at Croke Park (throw-in 1.30pm).

Offaly flags are flying high and proud as the county gears up for its biggest day since the 2000 All-Ireland SHC final.

Under current restrictions, Croke Park has a capacity of 24,000 which means a lot more Offaly supporters will gain admission than was the case for the earlier rounds. For those not lucky enough to have tickets, TG4 will be showing the game live.

Offaly GAA has been on a crest of a wave since Covid restrictions were eased a few months ago and no team has done more to lift the mood than the U20 footballers. Under the guidance of Kilclonfert’s Declan Kelly, they have blazed a path to the All-Ireland final with brilliant wins over Wexford, Westmeath, Dublin and Cork, and rediscovered the old Offaly swagger in the process.