Almost €30k provided for St Mary’s Church, Delvin

€29,397 has been provided for conservation works at St Mary’s church in Delvin under the Community Monuments Fund. Consultants for the works are currently being assigned and it is reported that conservation plans may be drawn up in the coming months. Delvin Amenity Development Group successfully acquired the funding with the help of Westmeath County Council. Cllr David Jones was a key figure in getting the funding for St Mary’s.

“It started three years ago when I set up Delvin Amenity Development Group. There’s a few members of the community on board. There’s lots of people excited to see what the future holds for St Mary’s,” Cllr Jones told Topic.