Amid Covid-19 crisis, local man warns Ireland is too lax

As the Covid-19 crisis takes hold in Ireland, one Westmeath man who returned from Spain last Saturday, has said Ireland is ill-prepared for the crisis and will struggle to find the resources needed to cope with the epidemic in the coming weeks.

He was shocked when he returned to Dublin airport, and warned that immediate stricter controls are necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in Spain in the past few weeks, with official figures on Tuesday of 2,696 dead and 40,000 infected, including 5,400 health care workers.