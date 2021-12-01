An ideal family home finished to high specifications

83 The Court,

Petitswood Manor,

Mullingar, N91E8E8

Asking Price €249,950

Petitswood Manor is on the Dublin side of Mullingar and is a much sought-after location by property buyers. The location is only a short stroll away from shops, schools, creches and the town centre, while being convenient to bus stops and the N4 motorway.

This exclusive three-bedroom semi-detached home, finished to high specifications, is located in a quiet cul de sac in the prime location of Petitswood Manor. Excellently maintained and decorated throughout, the property would make an ideal family home or a great investment for a first time buyer.

The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hall with feature lighting and carpet flooring, leading to the living room with solid timber floor, feature lighting and an open fireplace with iron surround. Double doors lead to the kitchen/dining area with a solid wood floor, impressively fitted kitchen with tiled background and ample storage. Just off the kitchen is a utility room, with tiled flooring that leads to the back door and patio / back garden area. A guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the three bedrooms, all with carpet flooring and built in wardrobes. The master bedroom comes newly renovated en-suite. The main family bathroom is newly re-tiled, and comprises a three piece suite.

Stira stairs are in place for access to the semi floored attic.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures, oven and hob, the fridge/freezer and the washing machine. An important feature to make a note of when considering this property is the fact that it is more or less ready to move into. Other important features to consider are the oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows and doors, the fact that the property is fully alarmed, has mature gardens, a cobblelock driveway, ample parking, a south facing rear garden and it is overlooking a beautiful green area.

