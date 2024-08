Anti-social behaviour at Tudenham of groups who were “cutting down trees” and “emptying portaloos into the lake” over the weekend of 19-21 July, was heavily criticised by Westmeath County Councillor.

At the Westmeath County Council monthly meeting on Monday, 22 July, Cllr Ken Glynn accused people of bringing their own portaloo to the area, whilst Cllr Andrew Duncan used strong language in giving his viewpoints on people who partook in the anti-social behaviour.