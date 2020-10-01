Arrest warrants in Australia for man jailed over Mullingar killing

Two Australian arr­est warrants have been issued for a man from Broadford, Co. Kildare now living in Australia, who was convicted, with two others of the man­slaughter of a 20-year-old student in Mullingar on Christmas Eve in 2011.

New South Wales police in Australia have issued two arrest warrants for 29 years old Patrick Farrell who was convicted of killing Andrew Dolan (20) in Mullingar nine years ago.

The man being sought spent three years in jail for the one-punch attack outside a fast-food shop in Mullingar, at the Church Avenue-Pearse St junction.