‘Art was deep within her soul’ – Much beloved Mullingar artist Anna Marie Leavy passes away

Renowned Mullingar artist Anna Marie Leavy of ‘Hannafield’, Ballagh, Mullingar, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 23 June surrounded by her loving family. Born Anna Marie Moss, the acclaimed artist grew up in Aughnahoo, Pettigo, County Donegal. It was here she began her artistic journey where she would sketch men and boats on the River Erne.

She attended the Louis Convent in Monaghan at secondary level and earned a scholarship to the National College of Art in Dublin for her art. She joined an architectural firm after graduating and helped design Galway cathedral while employed there.