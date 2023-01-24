‘At breaking point’: Local protestors join nationwide hospital campaign

A small group of protestors voiced their concerns at hospital conditions, at the entrance to Regional Hospital Mullingar last Saturday.

The protest, which was organised by Aontú’s Westmeath Constituency Office, was part of a nationwide national day of action, to protest overcrowding in emergency departments in hospitals throughout Ireland.

Ahead of last Saturday’s protest, local organiser and Aontú representative Laura O’Neill explained the need for such a protest. “We have reached a breaking point in our healthcare system. Our hospital staff are being overworked, and our hospitals regularly have to release statements to discourage patients from attending A&E,” she said.