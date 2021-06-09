At last! Mullingar reopens and everyone is welcome!

When pubs and other licensed premises opened at 1.30pm on Monday afternoon of this week, June 7, the Mullingar locals couldn’t wait to don their glad rags and head into town for a drink, and to see their friends after what has felt like an eternity.

The positivity in the town after the Covid lockdown seemed to be at an all-time high as Topic made its way around to various pubs who were ‘flat to the mat’ ensuring that customers were being taken care of, and enjoying their first venture into public spaces for several months. And the weather seemed to be in tune, remaining fine, and with reasonable forecasts for the rest of the week.