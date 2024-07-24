Back of the net: Mullingar man lands interview with Ireland legend

By Lorraine Murphy

This month, a new podcast came to town called Sit Down with Seamus, thanks to Annebrook House Hotel Duty Manager Seamus Dunne.

The audio-visual conversations are available on YouTube and, to date, two episodes have been uploaded.

“I always wanted to do a podcast and never got around to it, I’m a terrible procrastinator!” Seamus admitted. “Republic Of Ireland legend Ray Houghton stayed here one time. I got talking to him and took my shot. I’m a huge sports fan and didn’t quite believe it when he agreed to be a guest on the podcast but we exchanged details and soon afterwards he had a Liverpool Q&A event in Cork so we met up.

“Local media company The Blue Door Agency’s Jay Geraghty, Caoilin McLoughlin and Brian Masterson came down and recorded the whole thing. We went to the Montenotte Hotel that overlooks Cork and did the podcast with Ray in the hotel cinema. I only ask the questions, the lads did an incredible job. To have your first episode in 4k, you couldn’t ask for better.”

Seamus was born in Australia, grew up in Kildare and has worked in the hotel since 2010. His second guest was Trad singer Fieldsy, who had done some gigs at the hotel during the Fleadh in 2023 and 2022.

“She was great. She’s so popular at the moment and is supporting the Wolfe Tones at the Lakeland Sessions Festival this August bank holiday. Again, while she was here I just took my chance and asked. We recorded that one in the Old House which was a lovely setting for the episode.”

When it comes to ideal guests, the duty manager, who is also an experienced journalist, has two people in mind.

“Roy Keane. I’ve been a Man United supporter all my life and go to most Ireland games. He’s a fascinating character and a bit of an enigma. Closer to home, it would be Bressie. He’s great for promoting mental health and is such an interesting person. His work on the St Loman’s memorial wall came to my attention when the group held their meetings here in the hotel. He has his own podcast but I’d love if he’d be a guest on mine.

“I want to talk to anyone with a story, it doesn’t have to be a big name. I was hoping to get my dad to do it but he hasn’t agreed yet! They don’t have to big characters or celebrities, they just have to have great stories and those come from all walks of life.”

“Sit Down with Seamus” is available to watch now on YouTube.