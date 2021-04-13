Ballinagore’s Cathal Ennis is breeder of Aintree Grand National winning horse

By Paul O’Donovan

“Growing up I dreamed of breeding a winner or owning a winner at Kilbeggan Races, so you can imagine what it means to have bred a horse that has just won the Aintree Grand National”, beamed Cathal Ennis from Ballinagore after Minella Times had won the Grand National last Saturday with Rachael Blackmore on board.

Speaking on Sunday to Midlands Radio 3, Ennis, who breeds horses at Quill Farm in Castletown-Geogehgan and works the farm along with his job working for the Sunday Business Post Newspaper, said, “We are still on a high out in Castletown-Geoghegan and Ballinagore. It is just amazing. It is a dream come true.