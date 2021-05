By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath hurling manager Shane O’Brien was bitterly disappointed after his side slumped to a 33-point defeat to Cork in the Allianz League Division 1 game played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday afternoon.

After a very good performance against Waterford, a much stronger Cork side inflicted a 7-27 to 0-15 defeat on the Westmeath side.