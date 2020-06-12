Be Your Best Self in 4 Easy Steps

Now that life is starting to gradually ease back to normality and we regain some kind of regular schedule, it’s more important than ever to put our diet, exercise, work/life balance and good mental health practices to the forefront in our lives again.

In these past few weeks those looking after their children full-time may have found their diet and exercise routines have been forgotten during their tenure as stay-at-home parents.

Working at home can be difficult to draw lines between our personal and professional lives meet and of course, mental health can be severely affected, with tragedies to endure, news cycles constantly barraging us with troubling events or perhaps the severity of the lockdown itself.

1. Fuel from the inside out

It is perfectly normal during the past few weeks for healthy eating to have taken a back seat. Some of us have found ourselves constantly snacking and reaching for the biscuit or cake tin and relying on processed foods or alcohol. Now more than ever, it is important to feed our bodies well as this can influence all aspects of health, particularly immune health, for the better.

Start by getting back into the routing of having three meals a day based on natural unprocessed foods. Each meal should include quality protein, whole grains and the rainbow colour spectrum of vegetables, salads and fruit. Add herbs and spices as they contain properties that support immune function.

Also foods containing the good bacteria such as natural live yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut and kombucha are of great benefit at this time.

2. Eat well – be well

Diet is simply giving your body as much energy as it needs to get through the day. Energy enters in the form of food and energy exits in the form of action, be it physical, mental, or emotional. It sometimes doesn’t seem fair that the amount of energy going in doesn’t appear to equal what you do at any given time. Example: if you eat a Big Mac, it takes 42 minutes of cardio workout for a man to burn those calories off. 51 for a woman.

We all know that good foods are good and bad foods are bad. We all know that we should be eating more vegetables, less fatty meats, more fish, less chocolate, more water, less sugar… The problem lies more in impulse control, in that the more available and convenient unhealthy food is, the more likely we are to consume based on our own shortage of time or energy to cook something healthier.

3. Mind and Body

The value of exercise lies in its ability to keep the body at its best for longer. Physical activity can hugely boost mood, confidence and self-esteem, all of which combat poor mental health. It also wards off diseases and unsavoury conditions that come as a biproduct of simply getting older. Regular exercise can prevent or manage conditions such as depression, anxiety, arthritis, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, and even dementia.

Day to day exercise can include a brisk walk, run, or cycle. It doesn’t have to be a marathon to make yourself feel better. If you’re breaking even a slight sweat, then you’re probably doing ok. Obviously, the more you do, the better it will be in the long run, but if you’re just starting out, it’s best to start small. Getting off the couch is the first step, and after that first one, every one that follows gets easier.

While diet and exercise both play a major role in the promotion of good mental health, sometimes they are not at the root of the problem and it may take some deeper delving to discover what is working against you. The current situation can cause anxious times for many and as everyone is different, what works for one, may not work for others. The most common therapy is simply talking through your feelings and experiences; whether that is with a family member, friend, therapist, counsellor, or psychologist is up to you.

4. Work Life and Balance

With many working from home or with reduced hours, the line between your professional and personal life can become blurred. If you are working from home and find that you are constantly thinking about work, or that colleagues and employers are calling you at inappropriate times, establish a schedule with your employer to which everyone needs to adhere.

Try and stick to a regular routine as much as possible, which includes getting up and ready at the same time, meals, breaks, etc. Remember to take regular breaks from computer screens to allow your eyes a rest. Have a shut of time as you would in the office and don’t check emails or messages after that time.

If you are back in the office or workplace, and find that you are spending evening fretting about work-related matters, try and speak with your employer or supervisor about your worries and how you can work together to assuage them.

Don’t get complacent now!

As the country has now started to reopen it is more important than ever to continue to stay local, keep up good hand washing and hygiene routines, limit the number of people you are in contact with, keep practicing social distancing and wear a safe mask where necessary.

There is much talk around safe masks at the moment. They are for the protection of yourself and your family while also stopping you spread the disease if you do have it unknown to yourself.

