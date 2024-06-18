Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Beat on the Peat – A celebration of folk, trad and pop music

By Topic.ie

A Summertime party atmosphere will bring music and dancing to the Moystown Crossroads, near the village of Belmont, Co. Offaly on 30 June when young and old will be gathering for the much anticipated, Beat on the Peat musical festival. The event is shaping up to be a fantastic celebration of folk, trad and pop music in the West Offaly area.

The festival will run from 1pm to 7pm with an exciting line up including the hugely popular Whistlin Donkeys, Ruaile Buaile, Tradstone and The Porter Belly’s.

There will also be a children’s entertainment area, a local craft village, a food court and a fully stock bar will be available on the day. Parking will be provided free of charge.

Tickets for Beat on the Peat are available from willwego.com/beatonthepeat. Children under 16 go free. Check out Beat on the Peat on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Further enquiries may be made at westoffalymusicfestival@gmail.com

