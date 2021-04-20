Belvedere Season Ticket Holders to receive ‘extension’

It was confirmed that Belvedere House Garden’s and Park Season Ticket holders will be compensated for the months they lost out on during the lockdown. The beauty spot will reopen on 26 April.

The information came to light during an update on service delivery in the district under current Covid-19 conditions  provided by Deirdre Reilly, Director of Services.

Ms. Reilly said construction will remain closed aside from repair, maintenance and construction of critical transport and utility infrastructure. Residential construction as well as early learning and childcare projects.

