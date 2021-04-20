Bernard Corrigan – A life fully lived

By Claire Corrigan

Donal Corrigan spoke to Topic this week about his recently deceased brother Bernard and talked about his elder sibling’s great love of sport, his long career in the retail industry and his time in England and Dublin.

Bernard Corrigan who died on Friday, 31 March 2021 was born on 10 September 1930 at Knockadoon, Fore, Castlepollard.

He attended Carpenter’s National School which was just up the road from his home and helped out on the farm too. He then went on to work at the Headfort Arms in Kells, Co Meath. He worked for a year there and would ride his bicycle back to his home place every fortnight to see the family. “He had a great love of sport and was awarded first in the county in high jumping for the U-16 all those years ago- it was called the gold medal for the Bishop’s Shield in the county.”