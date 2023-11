To mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which was signed on 10 April 1998, one of the chief architects of the historic accord, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will deliver a talk in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar on Wednesday, 22 November at 8pm.

The Good Friday Agreement ended over three decades of violence in Northern Ireland and could arguably be credited with bringing peace and prosperity to the entire island despite the present impasse consequent to Brexit.