Best-selling author Anne Griffin back with her second book

By Claire Corrigan

From the bestselling author of ‘When All is Said’ comes a delicious new novel about a young woman who can hear the dead – a talent which is both a gift and a curse- titled ‘Listening Still.’

Mull­ingar bestselling writer Anne Griffin spoke to Topic this week about life as an author in lockdown and finishing her second book after the huge success of her debut novel.

“Lockdown meant that a lot of the work that I had planned for 2020 was cancelled. I had been due to go to Estonia, Germany, Italy and the US. However, I managed to do a few things online but it was a bit of a disaster in terms of the international launch of the book (‘When All is Said’).”