Beth Carton excels for Waterford as Westmeath bow out of All-Ireland Camogie Championship

By Paul O’Donovan

It was the end of an era for Westmeath camogie on Sunday last at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar. Not alone were Westmeath beaten by Waterford and knocked out of their first ever All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, but after the game Westmeath manager Johnny Greville announced he was stepping down from his role as manager. (see full story on page 46 of this issue).

Greville’s announcement, after five very successful years at the helm, overshadowed what was a disappointing defeat for the Westmeath girls.

Coming into the game both Westmeath and Waterford had beaten Limerick and suffered defeats to Kilkenny. So last Sunday’s final group game, played at an empty Cusack Park due to Covid-19 restrictions, became a straight knock out game, with the winner advancing to the All-Ireland quarter-final.