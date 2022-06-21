Big-hearted Ballynacargy woman to help Cara Phort

By Claire Corrigan

A generous Ballyncargy woman has decided that rather than worry about losing her hair to chemotherapy, a pros­pect that any woman would find devastating, she will be using the situation to help a lady who is currently out of work with a brain injury.

“I decided to put a bad thing into good in July,” said Mary Finnegan, who was upset to hear that Marie Quinn, the co-ordinator in Cara Phort – a place she frequents – was in hospital.

“Eight weeks ago, Marie had a bleed on the brain and went to Beamount Hospital and had surgery. She is now in Mullingar waiting for a rehab bed in Dun Laoghaire.”