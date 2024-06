Figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday, 24 May revealed information about births and deaths in Westmeath in Quarter 4 (Q4) 2023.

239 total births were registered in Westmeath in October, November and December 2023. 120 were male and 119 were female. 80 births were by mothers between 30–34 years of age, the highest of any age bracket. Second highest was the 35–39 cohort with 72 mothers followed by the 25–29 bracket with 38.