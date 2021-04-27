Bishop Deenihan calls for support of vocations

In his homily on last Sunday, Good Shepherd Sunday or Vocations Sunday, Bishop Tom Deenihan made a heartfelt appeal to everyone in the Diocese of Meath to pray for and to support and encourage priestly vocations, and those called to the religious life, saying that only if this happened would young people find it possible to respond to Christ’s calling for those needed to be good shepherds and to lead and protect His flock.

The Bishop said that sacrifice and generosity are central to the Christian calling and are integral to priesthood.

That imagery has been appropriate too in the context of the current pandemic where priests risked life and health to minister to the sick and dying and in administering the Sacraments to those in need. “Their ministry was valued by those who experienced it in a dark and lonely time and reflects the care of the Good Shepherd,” he said.