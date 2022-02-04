Bloody Sunday in Derry 50 years ago remembered in Delvin

It was the darkest day during ‘peace-time’ on the island of Ireland in the city of Derry fifty years ago last Sunday. Delvin was among the many places to remember ‘Bloody Sunday’ on 30 January 1972 at The Courtyard last Sunday morning at 10.00am.

On that fateful day in 1972, fourteen people were killed after British soldiers from the Parachute Regiment shot twenty-six unarmed civilians taking part in a protest against the internment operation being carried out by the British Army in Northern Ireland.