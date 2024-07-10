Blundell’s late, late goal snatches incredible win  for St Loman’s ladies

By Paul O’Donovan

There was a sensational finish to this Ladies League Division 1 football final in TEG Cusack Park on Sunday afternoon last.

With the sides level and four minutes of added-on time played, the game looked destined to go to extra-time. Then, Grainne Byrne popped up with what looked like the winning point for Milltown. However, St Loman’s weren’t quite finished and with the very last move of the game they worked the ball down field until sub Grainne Cleary passed the ball into Ciara Blundell and Blundell finished with a low shot to the net to spark wild scenes of jubilation amongst the St Loman’s players and supporters.