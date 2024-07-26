Saturday, July 27, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Bonjour, Westmeath! Killucan woman will be at heart of Olympics coverage

By Diarmuid Sherry
MAGNIFIQUE: Áine Leech will be at the heart of the action in Paris.

A Killucan woman is preparing to chronicle a summer of sporting excellence at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, which got underway in the The City of Light on Friday. Áine Leech will be working for the Olympic Broadcasting Service, in a professional opportunity of a lifetime.

“It is all very exciting,” said Áine. “My role is to capture social media content. Myself and another guy are going to be in the Olympic Village taking social media content. It is all going to be on the OBS platform. People could buy it, so if I took a clip of a Japanese athlete for example, a Japanese television company could get it from that channel.”

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

TOP STORIES

MORE STORIES

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV