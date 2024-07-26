Bonjour, Westmeath! Killucan woman will be at heart of Olympics coverage

A Killucan woman is preparing to chronicle a summer of sporting excellence at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, which got underway in the The City of Light on Friday. Áine Leech will be working for the Olympic Broadcasting Service, in a professional opportunity of a lifetime.

“It is all very exciting,” said Áine. “My role is to capture social media content. Myself and another guy are going to be in the Olympic Village taking social media content. It is all going to be on the OBS platform. People could buy it, so if I took a clip of a Japanese athlete for example, a Japanese television company could get it from that channel.”