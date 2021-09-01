Brave effort by Lough Lene Gaels pushes Clonkill all the way

By Admin
Mark McNicholas of the Gaels tries to get the ball away before Brendan Murtagh of Clonkill can move in to block.

By Paul O’Donovan

Once again it was a case of so near and yet so far for Lough Lene Gaels. The Collinstown men pushed champions Clonkill all the way in this Westmeath Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship game played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, last Sunday evening, but at the final whistle it was Clonkill who emerged narrow two point winners.

It will be of little consolation too to Martin Williams and his Gaels team that this was a cracking game of hurling, the best of the championship so far.

The standard of fitness, the standard of hurling, and the pace of the game were extremely high, and the close competitive nature of the match throughout gave all the spectators full value for money from this enthralling contest.

