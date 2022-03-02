Brian Willoughby retires from An Garda Síochána after 39 years

By Paul O’Donovan

“I have enjoyed every minute of it,” said Brian Willoughby as he sat back and reflected on 39 years’ service with An Garda Siochana.

Having joined the gardaí back in March 1983, Brian retired from the force on January 2, 2022, having packed in a huge amount to those 39 years – not just in a working capacity but also in a sporting and social front also.

During his career Brian, who is well known in the Mullingar and Killucan areas for his dedication and application to his job, has investigated many high-profile cases.

Born in Lismore, Co. Waterford, a place Brian still has very strong connections to, he first stationed in Stepaside, Dublin, from 1983 until 1986 before being transferred in 1986 to Mullingar Garda Station where he was in uniform duties until 1994. From 1984 until 1996 he was in plain clothes duties.

Brian was promoted to sergeant in 1996 and worked in Athlone from 1996 until 1998 as a Unit Sergeant. From 1998 until 2005 he was Sergeant-in-Charge at Killucan Garda Station, a time that Brian really enjoyed.

From 2005 until he retired, Brian was a Detective Sergeant based at Mullingar Garda Station.

During his career Brian was involved in Garda investigations into two murders: the murder of Michael Creighton in 2005 and the murder of Brigid Maguire in 2015. He was also involved in investigating the manslaughter of Kevin Dowling in 2005 and the double kidnapping of Brendan Cranston and Linda Doherty in 2009.