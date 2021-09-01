Brownstown finish strongly to defeat Delvin in thriller

Brownstown were crowned Westmeath Division 2 Camogie league champions when a series of late scores from Louise O’Connor helped the Archerstown Blues overcome a competitive Delvin team in Collinstown GAA grounds, last Sunday morning.

After a disappointing opening this game finally ignited in the latter stages and the outcome was only decided by the late Brownstown scores, which left Delvin deflated after a brave effort.

Brownstown opened the scoring, Ellen Garry pointing at the end of a fine solo run. That lead was doubled when Louise O’Connor pointed minutes later.

Delvin then opened their account with a goal when team captain Olivia Kelleghan struck the sliotar low across the face of the goals past goalkeeper Louise O’Reilly into the Brownstown net from a tight angle.