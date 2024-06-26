Buckley’s SuperValu launches online ordering for its in-store bakery

Buckley’s Supermarkets is delighted to announce the launch of its new online service for ordering freshly baked cakes, catering to all occasions. Customers can now easily order custom cakes from the comfort of their homes through our dedicated website, www.buckleysfresh.ie

To celebrate this new service, Buckley’s Supervalu are hosting a launch event at Buckley’s Supervalu, Mullingar on Thursday, 27 June from 11am to 4pm. “We warmly invite the community to join us for complimentary tea, coffee, and a slice of our delicious cake,” said Lisa Buckley at Buckley’s Supermarkets.

Seating will be available in-store, making it a perfect opportunity to relax, enjoy, and experience the quality of our freshly baked goods. As a special introductory offer, a 20% discount code will be available in-store on the day of the event for all online cake orders. This is a limited-time offer to welcome our customers to the new service and ensure they get a taste of the convenience and quality that Buckley’s Supermarkets is known for.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new online service to our valued customers,” said Lisa. “Our freshly baked cakes have always been a customer favourite, and now, with the ease of online ordering, we can bring our delicious creations to even more people. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our community at the launch event in Mullingar.”

Buckley’s Supermarkets is a leading supermarket chain dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a commitment to freshness and convenience, Buckley’s continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers.