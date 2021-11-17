Bungalow in Mullingar with all the hard work done for €339,950

Gainstown, Mullingar

Four bed detached bungalow with detached garage

Asking Price €339,950

This well designed, well decorated, spacious four bed detached bungalow with detached garage for sale in Gainstown would make an ideal family home for the discerning purchaser.

The property, complete with a tarmac driveway and a yard with mature gardens is superbly located within walking distance of Gainstown national school and within easy access to the new Mullingar ring road. The well located home is just a few minutes drive to Rochfortbridge and Mullingar, where shops and all amenities are aplenty.

The accommodation briefly comprises: an entrance hallway with tiled flooring giving access to the living room, which overlooks the front garden. The living room features an open fireplace and TV point. The modern gallery style open plan kitchen/living area/dining room is fitted with wall and base units, tiled splash-backs and tiled flooring. The four bedrooms are spacious, with the master being ensuite and three rooms having built in wardrobes and laminate flooring. There is a guest shower room and main family bathroom. The detached garage and spacious rear patio area offers extra space, making this compact home highly recommended for immediate viewing.

Included in the sale are fixtures and fittings, curtains, blinds, oven and hob and the fitted kitchen.

Contact SherryFitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today to book your viewing slot, on 044 934 0000.

