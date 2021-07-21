Calls for road traffic lights near St Colman’s N.S.

By Claire Corrigan

“Local residents can’t get in or out if their driveways with cars permanently blocking up their driveways. There is a big national school there and a creche and the junction from the Delvin Road out to Robinstown. That has increased the traffic flow dramatically in the last number of years.”

That was the view of Cllr Michael Dollard (Ind.) when he called on the Municipal District of Mullingar-Kinnegad to put in place road traffic lights on the N52 close to St Colman’s National School and an adjoining crèche, in the interest of pedestrians and motorists.