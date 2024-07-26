Camogie referee humbled to be part of new GAA museum exhibition

Former camogie referee, Aileen Lawlor, said she was honoured and humbled to have her memorabilia as part of a new exhibition at the GAA Museum at Croke Park. Aileen’s referee jersey from the 2004 All-Ireland Junior Camogie final is on display as part of the Foundations to Future exhibition, which was launched on Tuesday, 16 July. In the match in question in which Aileen refereed, Cork beat Down by seven points.

The 2004 final was extra special due to the fact it was on the 100th anniversary of Camogie Association. She also referred to the 2002 All-Ireland Senior Camogie final, which was won by Cork also. Aileen would later go on to become the 29th president of the Camogie Association.