Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Captain Claffey leads by example with a commitment to Westmeath cause

Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Football Final Preview 2020

By Admin
Fiona Claffey

By Paul O’Donovan

Fiona Claffey has seen it all with the Westmeath ladies football team. Since her Westmeath debut back in 2004 Claffey has won Leinster and All-Ireland Intermediate medals (2011), Division 4, Division 3 and Division 2 league titles, as well as relegation back to the intermediate ranks.

On Sunday afternoon Claffey, from Kilbeggan, will lead her side out onto the Croke Park pitch against Meath, trying to win her second All-Ireland Intermediate title, nine years after her first. That is a huge commitment.

