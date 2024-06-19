Carr and Dillon goals steer Westmeath Ladies into All-Ireland quarter-final 

By Jason Keelan

Goals from Vicky Carr and Rachel Dillon helped Westmeath ladies beat Cavan and get out of their group in the sunshine last Sunday afternoon. Despite the best efforts of the visitors – and some fortuitous moments involving the woodwork – the home side came through.

Westmeath entered the contest in TEG Cusack Park knowing it was win-or-bust. With the potential to advance to an All-Ireland quarter-final, Frank Browne named his strongest available side following defeat against table-toppers, Down.