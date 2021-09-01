Castletown cruise past depleted Crookedwood in one sided affair

Niall O’Brien of Castletown collects the sliotar between the ‘Wood duo of Cathal Bawle and Ciaran Bawle.

By Paul O’Donovan

Castletown-Geoghegan swept past the meek challenge of a depleted Crookedwood sided in this very one side Senior A Hurling Championship game played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, last Saturday afternoon.

Indeed this game was over as early as the tenth minute when Castletown led by 2-7 to 0-0. After that it was just a stroll in the park for the men in black and amber who were far too skilful, sharp, fast and strong for their opponents.

In fairness Crookedwood were missing several important players for this game as Feichin Óg Brennan, Ronan Scally, Edward Nally, Brendan McCarthy and Brian McLoughlin were all absent for a variety of reasons including injuries, on honeymoon, being abroad, or being suspended. Crookedwood simply don’t have the numbers to replace these quality players.

