Castletown Geoghegan deny Clonkill in thriller to reach senior hurling decider

Displaying attacking flair at key moments and defensive brawn when necessary, Castletown Geoghegan produced an impressive all-round performance to end Clonkill’s four-in-a-row bid and win a compelling Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship semi-final, at TEG Cusack Park last Sunday.

Nine players contributed to the victors’ 0-18 haul and at the opposite end they remained strong and robust whenever the need arose. Castletown Geoghegan led by three points in the first half and significantly established a four-point advantage by the 37th minute; while Clonkill battled back to level matters on two further occasions, they could never get ahead of a super Castletown Geoghegan side.

Clonkill, winners of the last three senior hurling titles, managed to lead on four occasions but at no time could they forge any further than one point ahead, such was the ferocity of the Castletown Geoghegan challenge.