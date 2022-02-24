Spacious three bedroom Rochfortbridge house less than one hour from Dublin

20 The Sycamores, Rochfortbridge

Asking Price €199,950

The friendly village of Rochfortbridge has become a much sought after residential location in recent years and this three bedroom semi-detached property that has just come to the market in the village, is expected to arise great interest and likely a quick sale.

This is the perfect opportunity to purchase your own family home and live in the friendly Rochfortbridge area. Located just off the R446 in Rochfortbridge, this spacious three bed semi-detached property in excellent decorative order and good condition throughout. It is situated in a prime location and centrally located close to all amenities including primary and secondary schools.

ACCOMMODATION

The accommodation, which has a C2 energy rating, briefly comprises of an entrance hall with laminate floor. The hall offers access to the living room, with a carpeted floor, a newly fitted stove and a bay window feature. Double doors lead through to the fully fitted kitchen/dining room with patio doors to the rear conservatory / sun-room. Off the kitchen is a utility room with tiled floor. A guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor comprises of the carpeted landing, giving access to the three bedrooms all with carpet flooring and built in wardrobes while the master comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a three piece suite.

The exterior of the property features a concrete driveway offering ample parking and a pedestrian side entrance to rear garden with a perfect sized patio area.

Located close to all nearby motorway networks (M6 and N52) and less than an hour from Dublin, Rochfortbridge is within easy access to Mullingar, Tullamore, Kinnegad and Athlone. Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures, fittings and white goods.

Special features and services to consider when reviewing this property in Rochfortbridge are the detached garage wired and plumbed with storage loft, the newly fitted stove, the beautiful conservatory and decking to the rear of the house along with the south-west facing garden, PVC double glazed windows and the fact that it is a low density estate. Added features to consider is that the property is walking distance to the village of Rochfortbridge and secondary and primary schools.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot today.

