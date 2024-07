By Paul O’Donovan

A goal in each half by Conor Gaffney and Charlie McCormack were the crucial scores as Castletown-Finea/ Coole/Whitehall overcame a dogged and battling Ballinagore side to win this All County Football League Division 5 final played in TEG Cusack Park, on Saturday evening last.

While there were seven points in it at the end after Ballinagore rallied late on, CFCW were comfortable winners and they led by 12 points in the early stages of the second half.